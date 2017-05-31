Don’t be scared artists. Today I’m talking about a Lilypad which is a piece of technology not a plant. If you are adventuresome, the maker community would love to have you experiment with this form of technology and your artwork. If you don’t have any idea how in the world you could use such a device, here are two examples.

Kobakant – She created a crying dress.

Anouk Wiprecht Wearable Art

With this type of open source technology, you can create artwork using digital text, LED lights and various sound devices. The website for Arduino has hundreds of projects you can work on to learn the process before tackling a bigger and more intricate art piece.

PLATFORM WORKSHOP

On Saturday, I went to the Platform in Obersendling and attended a workshop organized by Mira Sacher and taught by Stefanie Wuschitz from Mz Baltazar’s Laboratory. Do you remember Saturday? It was a beautiful day full of blue skies and warm weather but I restrained myself from getting the “Bavarian Blue Sky Sickness” and headed over to the Platform for my first introduction to this hardware/software art tool.

Because I run on Colombian time, I arrived at the workshop five minutes late and saw a table full of electronic supplies and creatives with laptops.

Taking the last open chair, I opened my laptop with the Arduino software installed opened the software and froze. This was not an intuitive so I would have to pay extra special attention to the German explanation. Yes, I continue to take workshops at the Platform even though they are in German. So far, the value of the workshops overwhelms my natural inclination to avoid learning new things in German.

Four hours later, I bought my lilypad and brought it home so that I can make something really cool for an installation. If you are interested in learning more about lilypads, you can make a trip to Vienna and visit Steffi Wuschitz. I know they would love for you to visit their female-focused Maker’s Lab.

The platform will have two more workshops in their feminist Maker’s series.

Here is information for the next workshop in German:

FEMALE MAKERS 3.0



“Sniffin’ Glue” – Ein Zines-Workshop mit dem beißpony Artwork Team in Kooperation mit Archive Artist Publications



02. Juli 2017 → 14 – 17 UhrHalle der PLATFORM

Kistlerhofstr. 70 → Haus 60 → 3. Stock

81379 München Im Workshop Sniffin’ Glue werfen wir einen Blickbehind the zines.

Zines sind selbst gemachte Hefte, die sich als kritisches Gegenstück zum Medienalltag der Massenkultur verstehen. Nicht selten sind sie außergewöhnlich gestaltet, mit eigenwilligem Layout und offen für Formate jenseits des DIN-Korsetts. Sie werden kopiert, untereinander ausgetauscht, über Buch- und Plattenläden, den Postversand und im Internet als E-Zines verbreitet. Der Workshop mit Stephanie Müller, Gründerin des Kunstprojektes rag*treasure und Gewinnerin desFörderpreis Musik gibt gemeinsam mit dem Münchner Maler und Filmemacher Klaus Erich Dietl einen Überblick über die Geschichte, Spezifika und Vielfalt des Mediums und stellt einige Beispiele von Grrrl Zines vor. Die Teilnehmer*innen haben Gelegenheit, im gemeinsamen Austausch miteinander gestickte Botschaften, genähte Zeichnungen, kurze Texte oder Miniatur-Hefte zu entwickeln. Eine Auswahl an Recyclingmaterialien (ausrangierte Zeitschriften, Postkarten, Warnwesten, Gitarrenplektren, Bandagen, Filmbänder, etc.) steht beim Experimentieren zur Verfügung. Gerne können auch eigene Dinge zum Umgestalten mitgebracht werden.

Der Workshop findet im Rahmen der Ausstellung Münchner Independent Magazine aus dem Archive Artist Publications (Hubert Kretschmer) statt. Unkostenbeitrag 15 € (bitte bar mitbringen) Bitte meldet euch an:

contact@platform-muenchen.de