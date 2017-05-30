 

munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_9870
innerfields artists in the window – May 2017

 

Innerfields visited Munich for ArtMUC and while they were in town and had time in between their shifts at the fair, the guys wandered over to Odeonsplatz and created this amazing piece for me.

When they showed me what they wanted to do, I laughed.  It was perfect! They have no clue I have been working on a project called reason to exist so the zeitgeist made it happen and I’m very grateful.

I’m so in love with what they made, that I’m thinking of putting MDF over it when we have the next installation so that in between installations, we can show their art piece.

Here are some photos of the WIP and the final piece.

munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_5744
Work in Progress – Innerfields May 2017
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_6134
Holger and Veit Putting Gold Leaf on the Halo
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_2549
Hard at work putting Gold Leaf on the Halo
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_1767
Finishing touches to the installation piece
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_7657
Innerfields Installation piece. Candles will be added over the weekend to complete the work.  I will update photos then.
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_5791
Talking to the Cash Machine visitors

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_8321
Even the lights are drawn to her
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_5366
Munich is so wealthy that they can afford to toss away gold….so it appears. My feet sans gold.
munich artists innerfields installation 2017 odeonsplatzIMG_5512
Gold debris. In other places it’s just dirt.

