Innerfields visited Munich for ArtMUC and while they were in town and had time in between their shifts at the fair, the guys wandered over to Odeonsplatz and created this amazing piece for me.

When they showed me what they wanted to do, I laughed. It was perfect! They have no clue I have been working on a project called reason to exist so the zeitgeist made it happen and I’m very grateful.

I’m so in love with what they made, that I’m thinking of putting MDF over it when we have the next installation so that in between installations, we can show their art piece.

Here are some photos of the WIP and the final piece.